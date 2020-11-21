Betty J. Pennington, age 82, of Council Bluffs, passed away at her home on November 19, 2020. Betty was born March 25, 1938, in Spirit Lake, Iowa to the late Fred and Ople (Nattress) Grobe. She graduated from Spirit Lake High School in 1956 and attended IWCC. Betty married Richard Pennington, Sr. on June 15, 1956. They were blessed with three sons, William, Richard, Jr. and Charles. Betty worked at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in the food service department from 1990-2003. She was a member of Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Pennington, Sr. in 2016 and brother, Fred Grobe in 2017. Betty is survived by her 3 sons, Richard Pennington of Council Bluffs, William (Dee) Pennington of Glen Wilton, Virginia, Charles Pennington of Council Bluffs; 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and sister, Kay Deardorff of Euless, Texas. Graveside service and burial, Wednesday, 1 p.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Carter Lake, Iowa Senior Center.