Gerard "Tyke" Darveaux, age 88, of Carter Lake, Iowa, passed away at Nebraska Medicine on November 20, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1932, to the late Peter and Mary (Majerus) Darveaux in Rulo, Neb. Tyke proudly served his country in the United States Navy and retired from MUD. Tyke was a longtime resident of Carter Lake. He was very active in the community, and was a charter member of the Carter Lake Fire Department. He was a member of Corpus Christi - Our Lady of Carter Lake. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dee Darveaux; siblings, Rita Metzner, Norbert Darveaux, and Raymond Darveaux; and sons-in-law, Brad Schuster and Terry Purcell. Gerard is survived by his children, Vicky Lodes (Mike), Joe Darveaux (Laura), Stephanie Schuster, Lisa Purcell, and Stacy Darveaux-Hope; siblings, Peter (Noreen) Darveaux, Bunny Darveaux (Rita), Barb Schuetz Ronnie), Raphael Darveaux, Michael Darveaux (Barb), Joyce Hoefker (Dennis), and Mary Terry; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends. Open visitation, without family present, will be held from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 24. Private Family Service will be held, with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.