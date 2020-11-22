Deanna "Dee" Humphrey passed into the arms of the Father on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1937 to H.R. and Wilma Thomas in Clay Center, Neb. After graduating Auburn High School, she attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln for one year. Dee earned her Degree in Elementary Education from Peru State College. Her nearly four decades in the classroom began in a one room schoolhouse in Murray, Neb., and continued until she retired from Lewis Central Community Schools in 1997. Dee loved her time teaching her students, and this passion inspired both her daughters to become educators. She met the love of her life while in high school, and married Robert "Bob" Humphrey on December 22, 1956. They loved singing together in the choir, cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and sharing special times with family and friends at Ottertail Lake in Minnesota. Dee enjoyed reading, bowling, golfing, travel, and bridge. Dee was a long time member of First Christian Church in Council Bluffs. In her later years, she loved singing in a special trio - "The Grammys." She was member of Alpha Delta Kappa, PEO, Kappa Delta, and the Lewis Central Foundation Scholarship Committee. Dee is survived by daughters, Kim (Scotty) Stickels of Council Bluffs, and Lisa (Whitey) Stange of Johnston, Iowa; grandchildren, Alexis (Zach) Vosburg of Hampton, Iowa, Travis (Kirsten) Hoegh of Forest, Va., Payton (Jazmin) Hoegh of Sylmar, Calif., Mike (Megan) Stange of Des Moines, Iowa, and Matthew Stange of Johnston, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Isaac and William Vosburg, Soren and Ingrid Hoegh, and Thad Stange; sister, Barbara (John) George of Bolivar, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Annie Thomas of Auburn, Neb., and Joan (Ray) Grant Peterson of Apple Valley, Minn.; and brother-in-law, Ken (Mary) Humphrey of Bonnieville, Ky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Humphrey; and brother, Neal Thomas. The family is so very appreciative of the loving caregivers at Risen Son Christian Village and EveryStep Hospice. These healthcare providers have truly been our angels. Memorials may be directed to Deaf Missions, and Lewis Central Foundation Scholarship for Deanna Humphrey in care of Cutler Funeral Home. Open visitation, will be Monday 3-7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. No family will be present. Private family graveside service.