Jennifer Ann Reed, age 54, passed away on November 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Judith Reed (Drake). Survived by daughters, Alexandria and Samantha Reed; father, Robert Reed; sister, Michelle (Tom) Watts; brothers, Frank (Joey) Reed, Danny Reed, and Matthew (Heather) Reed; nieces; nephews; and other loving family and friends. Private family gathering to be held at a later date.