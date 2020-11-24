Mary L. Ronk (Garrison) Kirchert, age 85, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 21, 2020, at Midlands Living Center from complications of alzheimers and COPD. She was born on December 1, 1934, in Council Bluffs. Mary retired from Lewis Central High School as a custodian, and then went to work at Sam's as a food demonstrator. She also worked as a receptionist at her daughter, Pam's shop called Beauty on Broadway. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Louise McGee; daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Rick Albright; grandsons, Ricky Albright, Dustin Roof; great grandson, Gavyn Judd; four siblings, Robert, George, Sammy; and JoAnn; and brother-in-law, Roger Rose. Mary is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gail Kirchert; children, Pam (Jim) Minor, Tina Garrison, Debbie (Scott) Dayton, Donald Garrison, Shawn (Dawn) Kirchert; grandchildren, Jeff (Anna) Minor, Chad Judd, Heidi Swanson, Tim Albright, John (Tabitha) Shea, Amanda Shea, Stacie Moore, Steve Garrison, MaKayla Garrison, Lexi Kirchert, Lily Kirchert; 15 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; siblings, Kenny (Pat) Ronk, Karen Rose, Mike (Ronda) McGee, Karla (Ron) McClelland; sister-in-law, Rinda Rothermond; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is Monday, 5:30 to 7p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral is Tuesday, 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment is in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The family will direct the memorials.