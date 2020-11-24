Carl Fredrick Krabbe "Fred" 92, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill. Fred was born on September 23, 1928, in Council Bluffs, to Helen (Anderson) and Robert Krabbe, and was the youngest of five children. He was raised in Council Bluffs, graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1946. He went on to study Biology and Chemistry at Creighton University, graduating in 1952. He was a member of the Iowa National Guard for four years. Fred retired from Eli Lilly and Company after 35 years. On June 6, 1953, Fred was united in marriage to Corinne Barbara Crowell. They raised 3 children, Stephen, Barbara and Criss in Council Bluffs and were married for 50 years. Fred and Corinne were members of Broadway United Methodist Church. He moved to Naperville, Ill. in 2015 to live near his youngest daughter and son-in-law. Fred spent many years cheering on Creighton basketball and Iowa State basketball and football. Preceding him in death were wife, Corinne on July 4, 2003; parents, Helen and Robert; mother-and-father-in-law, Velma and Harold Crowell; children, Barbara Weinz and Stephen; siblings, Forrest (Madeline), Wade (Ruby), Walden (Eva) and Dalys (Merle) Johnson; and brother-and-sister-in-law, Clifton and Marilyn Crowell. He is survived by his daughter, Criss Spinola and husband Alex of Naperville, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Caleb (Audra) Speas of Durango, Colo., Sarah Speas of Milwaukee, Wis., Tyler Speas of Santa Cruz, Calif., Ryan (Nikki) Krabbe of Clive, Iowa, Kyle (Caity) Krabbe of Davenport, Iowa, Adam Spinola and fiancé Elaina Blair of Omaha, Neb., and Emily Spinola of Chicago, Ill.; three great grandchildren, Hazel, Ella and Calvin; and son-in-law, Paul Weinz of Pewaukee, Wis. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Jennie Edmundson Foundation or Shriners Hospitals for Children
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 24, 2020.