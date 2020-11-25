Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eloise Kopiasz
Eloise (Sheffield) Kopiasz, age 77, died November 22, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs on June 23, 1943 to the late Edward and Lolita (Taylor) Ladd. She was a phlebotomist and medical transcriptioni st at St. Joseph's Hospital and UNMC. She was also a foster mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, William L. Sheffield; son, William E. Sheffield; sister, Linda Fuccio; and brother, Kenneth Ladd. Eloise is survived by her brother, Dan Ladd and his wife, Tami Ladd and their children, Jenna, Kyle, and Kahli; grandson, Lee Sheffield; sister, Elaine Cope and her husband, Simon Cope, and their daughter, Claire; daughter, Darla Sheffield and her husband, Mikel Goben; daughter, Lita Sheffield Swanson; grandson, Blake Bartenbach; great grandson, Warren Straub Bartenbach; sister-in-law, Petra Ladd; nephew, Derek Ladd; great niece, Desiree Ladd; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service is Friday, November 27, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment is in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.