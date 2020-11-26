Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Claybourne A. Mass
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Claybourne A. Mass age 92, passed away November 23, 2020 at, CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Claybourne was born, April 20, 1928 in Kansas City, MO; to the late Adolph and Mary (Ott) Mass and proudly served his country in the US Army from 195-52 Korean Conflict. He worked at Ryder and PIE as a Service Techfor over 20 years. He is also preceded by son Randy Mass, sister Darlene and brother Harold. Survivors include his daughter Rose Doneson, Council Bluffs, grandchildren Laura Jean Nelsen, Clayton Todd Donelson, Shannon Nichole Waszgis and David James Claybourne Mass, great-grandchildren Carlee Nelsen, Cameron Pryer, Mason Donelson, Garett Nelsen, Annika Donelson and Briley Mass, sisters Frances (Ralph) Smith, Leona (George) Hollins. Graveside services Tuesday 2 p.m., at Ridgewood Cemetery. Military rites by Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family and friends to meet at cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Ridgewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.