Virginia K. Caparelli age 92, Council Bluffs, passed away November 23rd 2020 at Fox Run. Virginia was born in Omaha, NE; on October 29, 1928 to the late Lucian and Agatina (Ponti) Radicia and graduated from Central High School and Creighton University. She was united in marriage to Louie Caparelli on June 30 1951. Virginia worked as a Med Tech at Union Pacific, Cogley Clinic, before retiring from Jennie Edmundson Hospital. She and Lou are long time members of St. Patrick's Church. Besides her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by son Michael, brother Louis Radicia and sister Lilia Dignoti. Survivors include husband of 69 years Lou, Council Bluffs, daughters Patricia Stivers, Moreno Valley, CA; Mary Kay (Roger) Wilson, West Des Moines, Jeanne (Russ) Pfeiffer, Council Bluffs, son Louie J. Jr, (Beth)Sedona, AZ; David, Normal, ILL; daughter in law Rachel Caparelli, San Diego, CA; 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sisters Rose Turco, Omaha, Dr. Lucy (Joe) Beraldi, Council Bluffs, nieces and nephews. Open visitation Friday 12 Noon to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Family will not be present for visitation. Private family service with burial on Saturday. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Funeral service will be available on Live Stream on Virginia's obituary page at cutleroneill website. Celebration Funeral Mass will be celebrated after pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Family has suggested memorials to St. Albert School and St. Patrick's Church.