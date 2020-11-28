Menu
Susan J. Hamilton
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Susan J. Hamilton Susan J. Hamilton, age 74, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 19, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. She was born November 11, 1946 in Carroll, IA to the late Dorothy and James Hamilton. She is survived by her sisters Margaret (Michael) McCoy and Julie (Jeff) Wymore, niece Erin Wymore, nephew Dan Wymore (Starlight), cousins and great nieces and nephews. She enjoyed participating in VODEC activities and programs and particularly liked making crafts. Susan and her gentle spirit will be missed by all who loved her. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 28, 2020.
