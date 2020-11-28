Mary J. Ruffcorn Mary J. Ruffcorn, age 93, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 24, 2020 at River City Nursing Home in Omaha. Mary was born June 16, 1927 in Mondamin, Iowa to the late Wilder Melvin and Elfrieda C. (Nelson) Gilmore. She graduated from Modale, Iowa High School in 1945. Mary married Floyd Lyle Ruffcorn on June 6, 1948 in Little Sioux, Iowa. They were blessed with two children, Cheryl and John. Mary retired as a vice-president at First Federal Savings and Loan where she worked for many years. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Ruffcorn in 1996 and brother, Lyle Gilmore. Mary is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Michael) Miller of Omaha; son, John (Renee Ryan) Ruffcorn of Finlayson, Minnesota; 4 grandchildren, Laura, Amy, Michele, and Lucas; 7 great-grandchildren, Amanda, David, Orian, Hollyn, Chase, Layla and Halle; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Mia and Micah; sister, Delores Petersen of Council Bluffs; brother, Richard (Kathy) Gilmore of Hortonville, Minnesota; nieces and nephews. Open visitation on Monday from, Noon until 5:00 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family funeral on Tuesday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Capital Improvement Fund.