NELDA "RUTH" LINDHORST
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
NELDA "RUTH" LINDHORST Nelda "Ruth" Lindhorst, age 88 of Council Bluffs, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Midlands Living Center. Ruth was born on February 24, 1932 in Bristow, NE. to the late John and Edith (Amick) Truman. Ruth worked as a Medical Transcriptionist for Mercy Hospital. Ruth was preceded in death by sisters, Joan McGill; Kathryn McDaniel; brothers, William Lloyd "Bill" Truman; John Delwyn "Del" Truman; Survivors include, daughter, Janine Hansen; sons, Steven and Sandra Lindhorst; Dale and Susan Lindhorst; Mike Lindhorst; 2 granddaughters, Sarah and Matthew Bowes; Meredith Drinkall; 5 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives; Cremation. Memorial service at a later date.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
