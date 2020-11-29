Ellen J. Thayer, age 87 of Council Bluffs, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Country House Retirement Home. Ellen was born on March 13, 1933 in Creston, Iowa to the late John and Anny (Moberg) Faust. Ellen married Kenneth E. Thayer on September 23, 1972. She worked as a Secretary to the Police Chief at the Council Bluffs Police Department for 35 years, retiring in 1998. Ellen was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church and the Pet Food Pantry. Ellen was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Gwinner, whom she married in 1952; her second husband, Kenneth Thayer in 2002; her son, Stephen Gwinner; her daughter, Kathryn Gwinner; two brothers, Stewart Faust and George Faust; and sister, Breta Kincade. Ellen is survived by son, David and Susan Gwinner of Nashville, Tenn.; step-son, Steven and Kim Thayer of Yankton, S. D.; step-daughter, Marsha and Ken Flora of LaVista, Neb.; 2 granddaughters, Rebecca Gwinner of Council Bluffs; and Emerald Gwinner of Nashville, Tenn.; grandson, Brian and Jessica Gwinner of Norman, Okla.; one great-grandson, William Gwinner of Norman, Okla.; step-grandchildren, Sarah Thayer, Scott Thayer, Kendra Allington, Mike Flora, and Kenny Flora; step-great-granddaughter, Deliliah Allington; and other relatives. Funeral Service will be private family only. Burial in Fairview Cemetery in Washington Township. Memorials to Our Saviors Lutheran Pet Food Pantry.