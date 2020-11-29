Janet Marie Erskins, age 72, formerly of Council Bluffs, most recently a resident of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away on November 22, 2020, under the watchful care of Sterling Ridge Assisted Living of Las Vegas, after losing her struggle with progressive supranuclear palsy. Born on the first day of summer, June 21, 1948, to Keith and Patricia Jennings Erskins in Fort Collins, Colo., Janet was the oldest of three sisters. After working 30 plus years in the federal government, Janet retired from the Corps of Engineers in 1999. She began volunteering with organizations such as Meals on Wheels, Council Bluffs Public Library, Mercy Hospital, Omaha Community Playhouse, and the Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College. She later became the coordinator for a newly opened Parish Activity Center at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church in Council Bluffs, before finishing her professional career as a concierge for Vatterott College in Omaha. Janet is survived by her son, Eric Erskins of Los Angeles, Calif.; her two sisters: Mrs. Kenneth (Mary) Mathis of Las Vegas, Nev., and Mrs. Robert (Catherine) Ronk of Phoenix, Ariz.; as well as her niece, Megan Conklin and Patrick Snyder, parents of Gibson Conklin Snyder, all of Las Vegas, Nev.; and nephew, Trevor Mathis, father of Gage Mathis, also all of Las Vegas. Janet was preceded in death by her parents. At her request, no funeral service will be held. A private ceremony with family members only will be held at a later date. Cremation services provided by Las Vegas Cremations. Donations may be sent to the MICAH House, 1415 Avenue J, Council Bluffs, IA 51501.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 29, 2020.