Michael J. Driscoll, age 63, of Council Bluffs, passed away on November 26, 2020 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Mike was born on May 20, 1957 in Council Bluffs to Daniel E. and Mary V. (Scarpello) Driscoll, Sr. He graduated from the Council Bluffs School System. Mike worked for Pizza Hut and VODEC. He was a member of Corpus Christi-Holy Family Parish. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Dan Driscoll, Sr. on October 4, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Mary Driscoll; his brothers, Daniel E. Driscoll, Jr., Steven L. Driscoll, and Frederick J. (Julie) Driscoll, all of Council Bluffs; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral service, Thursday, 11 a.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment in Ridgewood Cemetery, with a lunch following at the Eagles Club. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to VODEC.