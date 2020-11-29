Menu
James Mathisen
James "Jim" Mathisen of Omaha, Neb., was born on September 24, 1970 and passed away on November 26, 2020. Survived by wife: Tracy; children: Mady and Gabe; parents: Don and Wanda Mathisen; brother: Tim; father and mother-in law: David and Sharon Dickman; sister and brother-in-law: Marcy and Brian Berry; niece and nephew: Britney and Patrick; and other loving family and friends. Public visitation will be Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. at 108th St. Chapel. Private Family Service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, at Saint Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo St., Omaha, Neb. Interment in Flower Hill Cemetery, Omaha, Neb. To view the livestream of the service, go to: Saint Michael Lutheran Church Facebook page or YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Saint Michael Lutheran, The Nebraska Children's Home Society, or a college fund for the children has been established at Edward Jones, 7635 Main St., Ralston, Neb., 68127.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164
Dec
3
Service
10:00a.m.
Saint Michael Lutheran Church
13232 Blondo St, Omaha, Nebraska
Dec
3
Service
10:00a.m.
livestream of the service
Saint Michael Lutheran Church Facebook page or YouTube channel
Jim, thank you for being such a positive life force. You set the example for how to make others feel valued. Thank you for all you have done for my clients over the last few years. Thank you for your friendship. You are missed by so many. I hope we can all bring light to others the way you have shown us. Love you.
Erin Pemberton
Friend
November 28, 2020
