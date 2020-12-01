Patricia Ann Montgomery, age 80, passed away November 28, 2020, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was born in Lincoln, Neb. on January 28, 1940, to the late Earl and Elnora (Leidig) Johnson. She married John Raymond Montgomery on June 25, 1961, and they were blessed with four children. Patricia is survived by her children and their spouses, Julia (Dale) Burris, Greg (Lisa) Montgomery, Dave (Roxanne) Montgomery, Jeff (Marcia) Montgomery; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandkids; and a host of other family and friends. Open viewing and visitation with no family present will be Tuesday, December 1st, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family will be present for visitation from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is Wednesday, 10 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment is at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church.