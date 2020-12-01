Linda Ann Gustin, age 72, passed away November 30th 2020, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Linda was born, May 12th 1948, in Council Bluffs to the late Blasé and Antonia (Vargas) Nunez. She and husband Clifford have been together for nearly 50 years. Linda is preceded in death by her mother, Antonia; father Blase; brother, Leonard; 2 sons, James and Michael Riche; great-grandson, Michael Main Jr. Survivors include husband, Clifford; daughter, Kimberly (Matthew) Main; sons, Wade Gustin, Edward Gustin; 3 grand children; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Patty Richardson, Vicky (Jim) Aparo, Lisa Nunez, Jamie Osborn; brothers, Hubert Garrett and Michael Nunez; nieces and nephews. Open visitation Wednesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services Thursday 1:30 p.m. all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Covid 19 restriction in place. Please wear masks.