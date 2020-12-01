Edward L. Fricke, age 94, passed away November 29, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on September 6, 1926, to the late Henry and Martha (Reimer) Fricke. Edward proudly served his country in both the United States Army and Marine Corps. He later worked at the University of Omaha and Kellogg's. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Fricke; grandson, Brian Cook; siblings, Olga, Henrietta, Pauline and Martin. Edward is survived by his children, Mary Etta Cook, Karl Fricke (Denise), Theresa Bilava (Gary), Mark Fricke (Marcy), Marty Lynch, Edward Fricke Jr. (Melissa Haner), Jacqueline James (Larry) and Christopher Fricke (Tracey); 20 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Family will meet at the mortuary on Thursday December 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. and go in procession to Memorial Park Cemetery for a graveside service with military honors. The family will direct memorials.