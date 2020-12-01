RoseMary (Zelfel) Ives RoseMary (Zelfel) Ives died unexpectedly at home on November 25th, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 67. RoseMary is survived by her husband, Richard Ives; children, Amy Terry (Travis), Andrew Ives (Christi); grandchildren Adriana, Gabriella, Giana, Anthony, Ragen, and Ryder; sister-in-law Mary Zelfel; niece Tiffany Johnson (Tim; children Jack and Lily); nephews John Zelfel (Katie), Mathew Zelfel (Casey; children Braylon and Mason.) She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Ethel Zelfel; brother John Zelfel. RoseMary was born on December 27th, 1952 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Eugene and Ethel Zelfel. She attended Queen of Apostles and graduated from St. Albert High School in 1971. She is a longstanding member of St. Robert Bellarmine in Omaha. RoseMary retired from Avaya as an Engineer after 42 years of service. Her husband remembers her as a loving wife, great companion, who enjoyed spending all of our time together often taking rides throughout the countryside. Her children remember her as a hardworking, attentive, and loving mother. RoseMary especially loved her role as nana and treasured every moment with her grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3rd, 5-8pm, Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. On Friday, December 4th, a private funeral will be held. Immediately following all are welcome to attend and celebrate RoseMary's life graveside at a 2pm service, Cedar Lawn Cemetery, 1350 E. Pierce Street, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Father Shane will officiate. Please wear masks and socially distance. No reception will be held due to Covid-19 safety precautions. Donations may be made to The National Kidney Foundation
or The American Heart Association
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 1, 2020.