Lois Faye Winner
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Lois Faye Winner, age 83, passed away on November 30, 2020. She was born on August 27, 1937 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Verl and Juanita (Streeby) Jackson. She became an RN and worked for Dr. Kuper and Dr. Martinez before retiring. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Winner; sisters, Kathy Jackson, Kareen Walters; and infant brother, Tommy Jackson. She is survived by her children, Lea Ann (Jim) Schnack, Mark (Barb) Winner, Tim (Kim) Winner; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Jackson, Marijean Jackson; brother, Verl (Judy) Jackson; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation without family present is Friday, December 4, 2020, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Refuge Church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA 51503
