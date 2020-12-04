Janet K. Behrendsen, age 77, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 2, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Jan was born February 5, 1943 in Battle Creek, Iowa to the late Herbert and Silvina (Schimmer) Schrunk. She graduated from Danbury, Iowa High School in 1961 and attended MBT Business College in Sioux City. Jan married Ronald Behrendsen on April 20, 1963 in Danbury. They were blessed with two children, Jeffrey and Sheila. Jan was a sales clerk at JC Penney for 28 years and was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by 5 siblings, Jeanne, Rosemary, Diane, Allan and Paul. Jan is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ron Behrendsen; son, Jeff (Sandra) Behrendsen all of Council Bluffs; daughter, Sheila (Mike) Honaker of Marion, IA; granddaughters, Alissa and Kelsy Huff; sisters, Rachael Belt, Sally Gassner, Susan (Dan) Taylor, Laura (Dave) Danay; brothers, Paul (Carol) Schrunk, George (Jane) Schrunk; many nieces and nephews. Wake Service, Sunday, 3 p.m. followed by visitation with the family until 5 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10 a.m. at the church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick Church Building Fund.