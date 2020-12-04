Anthony M. Romano, M.D., age 88, long-time Council Bluffs family physician, passed away December 2, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Dr. Romano was born August 12, 1932, in Omaha to the late John and Celeste (Sisto) Romano. He graduated from Omaha South High School in 1950 and married the love of his life, Joanne L. Victor on May 29, 1954. They were blessed with twelve children. Dr. Romano graduated from Creighton University and earned his Medical Degree from the Creighton University Medical School in 1958. He began practicing medicine in Council Bluffs in 1958, retiring in January of 1997. Dr. Romano was member of St. Patrick Catholic Church; American Medical Association, Pottawattamie/Mills County Medical Society, Iowa State Medical Society and the American Academy of Family Physicians. In addition to his parents, Dr. Romano was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne in 2014; daughter, Angela Trask; great-granddaughter, Sidney Thompson; brothers, Phillip and Michael; sister, Lena Fiori; daughter-in-law, Mary Shermann, M.D. Dr. Romano is survived by his daughters, Susanne Caputo of Council Bluffs, Rose (Tom) Eickelberger of Hamilton, OH, Ann (Tim) McGill of Oakland, IA; sons, Michael (Annette) Romano, M.D. of Council Bluffs, Anthony (Barb) Romano of West Fork, Ark, Joseph (Karen) Romano of Johnston, IA, John (Dr. Lisa) Romano of Waukee, IA, Fred (Theresa) Romano of Mineola, IA, Paul (Laura) Romano of Council Bluffs, Rex Romano of Gretna, NE, James (LeAnne) Romano of Council Bluffs; 29 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Jeff (Dixie) Trask of Tabor, IA; sister, Angeline Wezorek of Denver, CO; many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation with the family on Saturday one hour prior to the mass at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Church Building Fund or St. Albert Schools.