Shirley Hedegaard, age 73, passed away peacefully at Hansen House December 3, 2020. She was born August 3, 1947 to the late Carl & Helen (Divelbess) Nelson in Council Bluffs, IA. Shirley graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and retired from ConAgra. She was a member of First Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Hedegaard. Shirley is survived by her children, Lori and Joseph Hopkins, Karen and Kris Anderson, Michael and Shawna Hedegaard; sister, Carol (Larry) Andress; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Open viewing and visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the family present from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday December 6, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church.