Nancy L. Nunez, age 82, passed away December 1, 2020, at CHI-Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Nancy was born November 25, 1938, in Council Bluffs, to the late Wendle and Nan (Pierce) Boarts. Her working career was at Mercy Hospital, City of Council Bluffs, as well as a homemaker. Nancy is past president of the Eagles Club 104, and was instrumental and active in the Walk to End Alzheimers. Her hobbies were camping, bowling and her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy Nunez; brother, Jack Boarts; sister, Donna Nelson and husband Kenneth; grandson, Lance Hannon. Survivors include husband, Matt Nunez, whom she married on September 20, 1980; children and spouses, Mike (Barb) Nice, Steve Nice, Kathy Spring, Susan (Duane) Kjeldgaard, Lisa (Don Donnelly) Nice, Paula Nice, all of Council Bluffs, Lois (Jim) Haas, of North Carolina, Kathy (Kevin) Lemon, of Des Moines, Tony (Kimberly) Nunez, of Mondamin, Gib Hannon, of Omaha, Michelle Nunez, Tom Hannon, all of Council Bluffs, Russ (Judy) Hannon, of Omaha; 31 grandchildren, many great and great great-grandchildren. Visitation with family Sunday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral service Monday 2 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service will be livestreamed on funeral home website. Interment Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association
. Covid 19 restrictions in place and masks are required.
