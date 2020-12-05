Danny Ray Wyatt, age 72, passed away December 2, 2020, at the Midlands Living Center. Danny was born in Council Bluffs on February 5, 1948, to the late Miles and Alice (Jones) Wyatt. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, and proudly served his country in the US Navy. Upon returning, he started his career with the Council Bluffs Schools. He worked in janitorial at various schools and retired as the Head Custodian of Gunn School. His hobbies included, hunting, fishing, gardening, baking, singing and listening to music. In addition to his parents; he is preceded in death by his wife, Susan in 2004. Survivors include his sister, Norma Gates, and husband Leo Fleming; brother, Mikel (Janet) Wyatt, all of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews; brother-in-law, Larry Hinsley, of Omaha. Visitation Tuesday 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., with funeral service at 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery with military rites by Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Memorials to Bethany Presbyterian Church and Southside Christian Church Food Pantry.