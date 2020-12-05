Sister Diane Liston, O.S.B., passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Atchison, Kan. She was born on October 13, 1932, in Council Bluffs, to the late Harry and Anna (Rosner) Liston. She attended grade school at Holy Family and St. Peter's before enrolling in high school at Mount St. Scholastica, in Atchison. Two weeks after graduation she entered the monastery of Mount St. Scholastica and made her final monastic profession in 1955. Teaching was one of her greatest passions and she earned a BA in music education from Mount St. Scholastica College, in Atchison. She taught music in grade schools throughout Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. She found time to earn her MA in theology from St. John's Seminary, in Collegeville, Minn. She is survived by her brother, Jim and his wife Betty; nieces, Patty Zabinski, Kathy Villaneuve, Donna Young and Marilyn Stuit; nephews, Mike Liston, John Liston and Tom Liston; 20 grandnieces and nephews; 27 great-grandnieces and nephews; and many cousins. Memorial services are planned for late spring or early summer at Benet Hill Monastery in Colorado Springs, Co.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 5, 2020.