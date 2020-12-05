Menu
Robert Wayne Magers
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Robert Wayne Magers, age 78, passed away December 2nd 2020, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Born in Silver City Iowa on March 23rd 1942, to LeRoy and Lois Magers. Robert was a longtime farmer and is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard "Toppers" and William Magers. Survivors include son's, Robert Magers and wife Christy, Randy Magers; daughter's, Cyndee Magers all Council Bluffs, Keri Queirolo of California; 5 grandchildren; 2 great granddaughters; sister, Deloma Allensworth and his Buddy Pal Chewy. Visitation with family Monday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
