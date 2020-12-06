Katherine S. Lintzman (Batt), age 75, of Council Bluffs, passed away at her home on November 27, 2020. She was born on August 22, 1945 to Harlen and Jane (Paul) Batt in Council Bluffs. Katherine lived in Council Bluffs before moving to Colorado Springs, Colo. in the 1970's. She returned to Council Bluffs in 1992, and worked for Hy-Vee for 17 years. In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth "Betsy" Thompson. Katherine is survived by her brothers, Robert (Tere) Batt, Steve (Denise) Batt, and John (Susan) Batt; as well as nine nieces and nephews; great-nephew, Logan Thompson; and great-nieces and nephews who all knew Katherine as their "Aunt Kate". No services are planned at this time.