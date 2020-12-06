Laverne A. Stork, age 88, passed away on December 3, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs on April 17, 1932 to the late George and Marie (Kersten) Stork. Laverne proudly served in the United States Army, and worked at both Union Pacific Railroad and Western Electric. He was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, and the Lion's Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim and Duane Stork. Laverne is survived by his wife, Maxine Stork; children, Kathryn Moore (Patrick), Monty Stork (Jacque), and Debra Campbell; siblings, Jerry Stork, and Janet Steiner (David); 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a host of other family and friends. Private family services. Interment in Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to Walnut Grove Baptist Church. There will be a public memorial service when the pandemic ends.