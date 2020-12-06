Ricky L. Vierck, age 69, passed away on December 2, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1951 to the late Herman and Betty (Forrester) Vierck in Council Bluffs. He graduated with the class of 1969 from Treynor Community High School, and attended classes at Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda, Iowa, and the University of Northern Iowa. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor. Rick's lifelong career was an over-the-road truck driver. He often would say, "I've backed up more miles than you've driven forward!" He drove for Pamida, Kroger precast, and NCI group. He retired in 2013. Rick was preceded in death by his parents. His survivors include his wife of 47 years, JulieAnn Vierck of Kansas City, Kan.; daughters, Jennifer (Matt) Bryner of Arvada, Colo., and Rachel (Robby) Brown of Kansas City, Kan.; son, Karl (Sarah) Vierck of Council Bluffs; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Karen) Robertson of Manchester, Iowa, Fred (Pam) Robertson of Henderson, Nev., and Douglas Robertson of LaQuinta, Calif.; grandchildren, Hannah Bryner of Fort Collins, Colo., Henry Bryner of Arvada, Colo., Sophia, Madeline, Olivia and Annabelle Brown all of Kansas City, Kan., and June Vierck of Council Bluffs; nieces; nephew; cousins; and countless friends. Open visitation without family present will be Sunday, December 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, December 7, and he will be Interred in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Treynor, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family.