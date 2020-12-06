Gary Lee Nightser, Sr., age 76, passed away on November 30, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1944 in Chicago, Ill. to the late Dean and Betty (Shreeves) Nightser. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammie Thomas; and brothers, Dean Nightser, Jr., and Dale Nightser. He is survived by his wife, Judith; children, Maria (Tim) Bergin, Larry (Pam) Nightser, Gary (Kim) Nightser Jr., Chris (Ann) Nightser, Lori (Todd) Shearer, and Amy (Billy) Whitt; brother, Mark Nightser; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 13, at 12 Noon, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials will be directed by the family.