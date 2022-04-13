Agnes McCallan, age 91, passed away April 11, 2022. She was born December 13, 1930, to the late Joseph and Mary (Houser) Kudera in Leigh, NE. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell McCallan; daughter, Kathleen Hawk; sister, Marlene. Agnes is survived by her son, David (Vicki) McCallan; siblings, Bud Reed, Charles Reed, Eileen (Ken) Bovasso, and Judy (Rich) Hubbard; grandchildren, Mike McCallan, Rob McCallan, Maggie (Todd Buckholt) Hawk, and Claire (Dan) Berard; great-grandchild, Olivia McCallan; nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, April 15, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, April 16, 2022. The family will direct memorials.