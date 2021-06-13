Menu
Agnus Spera
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Agnus E. Spera, age 96, of Council Bluffs, passed away May 15, 2021 in Villisca, Iowa at the Villisca Good Samaritan Society. Agnus was born February 15, 1925 in the back bedroom of her family home in Council Bluffs to the late W.J. and Nellie Spera. Not only was she born there but she lived there for seventy years. Agnus graduated high school in 1944, where she played violin and clarinet in the school band and orchestra. While in high school, Agnus had a love of Science. She took a secretarial job to raise money for college and then attended U.N.O. and earned her B. A. Degree in Science. Agnus then attended the University of Iowa and eventually received her Master's Degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder in 1962. She was later hired on as Chemistry teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School. She taught there for twenty-two years. After her retirement, Agnus went on a ten-year adventure traveling the world from the United States and other countries, from Hawaii to Bermuda and Ireland. Hawaii was her favorite spot. The only regret she had is that she was never able to visit Scotland. Agnus loved playing cards, reading Danielle Steele books and all activities at Good Samaritan. Agnus bequeathed her body to science and no services are planned.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 13, 2021.
I met Miss Spera my first week at TJ (Fall '65?) and made a friend for life. She was a major influence in my life, guiding me to become science teacher myself. I used to drop in for years after I graduated high school, whenever I was in Council Bluffs. She was not just a favorite teacher, she was a favorite person in the world and a good friend. I know there are many students she touched and guided in her years, and I am not the only one who misses her.
Jack Mowery
School
July 2, 2021
RIP Miss Spera. I will always remember your chem class at TJ and then chatting with you at AL when you volunteered at the voting booths. You are soo kind and caring. Safe journey to the next life.
Neal Evans
School
June 18, 2021
So sorry to see this. Didn't have her as a teacher very long but enjoyed her a lot. Surprised to see she was only 5 miles from me. She may have even been there when our little girl was dancing there and I never knew it.
Donna Hartman Jones
School
June 15, 2021
I believe that Ms. Spera taught school at Thurman Iowa in 1955.
Gilbert Holloway
School
June 14, 2021
She taught me everything I know about Chemistry and was always very helpful.
Kathleen Kerns
School
June 14, 2021
Ma. Spera was a very giving person. She spent countless hours taking her Tee Jay kids to the science events. Some of us paid this forward as Doctors and Engineers who are making the world better. The ripple in the pond that was Ms. Spera has spread well beyond CB. I am glad she got to travel. She was serious in class but we knew she was a free spirit. Happy Travels Ms. Spera.
Jim Shell
June 13, 2021
You were a lovely lady.
Lloyd Marsh
June 13, 2021
