Agnus E. Spera, age 96, of Council Bluffs, passed away May 15, 2021 in Villisca, Iowa at the Villisca Good Samaritan Society. Agnus was born February 15, 1925 in the back bedroom of her family home in Council Bluffs to the late W.J. and Nellie Spera. Not only was she born there but she lived there for seventy years. Agnus graduated high school in 1944, where she played violin and clarinet in the school band and orchestra. While in high school, Agnus had a love of Science. She took a secretarial job to raise money for college and then attended U.N.O. and earned her B. A. Degree in Science. Agnus then attended the University of Iowa and eventually received her Master's Degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder in 1962. She was later hired on as Chemistry teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School. She taught there for twenty-two years. After her retirement, Agnus went on a ten-year adventure traveling the world from the United States and other countries, from Hawaii to Bermuda and Ireland. Hawaii was her favorite spot. The only regret she had is that she was never able to visit Scotland. Agnus loved playing cards, reading Danielle Steele books and all activities at Good Samaritan. Agnus bequeathed her body to science and no services are planned.