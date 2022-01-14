Menu
Alan Campbell
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
Alan Drew Campbell, age 58. passed away at Jennie Edmundson Hospital on December 25, 2021. Alan was born October 16, 1963, in Council Bluffs, to the late Dale and Pat Campbell. Alan was self-employed. He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, Drew Alan Campbell; brother, David E. Campbell; sister, Mary K. Fichter; and grandparents. Alan is survived by his wife, Michelle Chaney Campbell; son, Drake (Caitlin) Campbell; step-daughters, Samantha Donahue, her sons Broc and Braxtyn; Jacqie (Luke) Nelson, their daughters Chloe and Zoey; his siblings, Paul (Penne) Campbell; Wendell (Donette) Campbell; Helen (Art) Mendoza; and Vicky Campbell Wilson; nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Arrangements were made by Good Shepherd Funeral Home, Omaha.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 14, 2022.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Mark,Judy Acosta
January 14, 2022
Prayer to all of you. He will be missed
Donna woolsoncroft
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results