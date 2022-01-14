Alan Drew Campbell, age 58. passed away at Jennie Edmundson Hospital on December 25, 2021. Alan was born October 16, 1963, in Council Bluffs, to the late Dale and Pat Campbell. Alan was self-employed. He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, Drew Alan Campbell; brother, David E. Campbell; sister, Mary K. Fichter; and grandparents. Alan is survived by his wife, Michelle Chaney Campbell; son, Drake (Caitlin) Campbell; step-daughters, Samantha Donahue, her sons Broc and Braxtyn; Jacqie (Luke) Nelson, their daughters Chloe and Zoey; his siblings, Paul (Penne) Campbell; Wendell (Donette) Campbell; Helen (Art) Mendoza; and Vicky Campbell Wilson; nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Arrangements were made by Good Shepherd Funeral Home, Omaha.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 14, 2022.