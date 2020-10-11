Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Albert Eugene Franklin
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
A lbert Eugene "Al" Franklin, age 84, passed away on March 31, 2020. He was born in Rock Island, Ill. on January 7, 1936 to the late Harold and Francis (Williams) Franklin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Wallace, Howard, and Robert Franklin. Al is survived by his wife, Helen (Knickman) Franklin; daughter, Chantal Franklin; step-daughter, Kaylene Hatcher; grandson, Steven (Kristen) Seyler; sister, Ruth Salazar (Jose); and a host of other family and friends. COVID Reschedule A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, from 2-5 p.m. at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.