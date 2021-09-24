Albert Leo Ring Sr., age 86, of Neola, IA., passed away at CHI Mercy Hospital, in Council Bluffs, on September 20, 2021. He was born on October 21, 1934, to the late Frank R. and Rowena (Talty) Ring. Albert graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School, in Neola. He married his greatest love Verna (Miller) Ring, on November 27, 1958, at St. Patrick's Church, Council Bluffs. Together they were blessed with seven children, Deborah Schierbrock (Bill), Frank Ring, Denise Ring (Mike), Albert Ring Jr. (Connie), Walt Ring (Phylisha), Joanne Manhart (Brian), Alan Ring (Teresa); 18 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers Andy Ring (SaraLee), Ronnie Ring (Judy), Ben Ring (Callie); and sisters Donna Stageman (Mark), Theresa Taylor (Orval), Martha Denning (Bernard), Jeanette Long (Harry) and Frankie Tiarks (Aaron). He will also be missed by his special friend and companion Charlotte Wise. He was preceded in death by his wife Verna; his parents; brother Dick (& Berdine) Ring; sisters Clare Delanty and Linda Ring. His life work was building the family trucking business, Ring Transfer, which was founded by his father Frank R. Ring in 1923. He and brother Dick took over the business when their father passed in 1951. Later, brothers Andy, Ronnie and Ben joined the company. Countless trips were made to the Omaha Stockyards and later, freight distribution across the country. The Ring Trucking Company has been in operation for 98 consecutive years. Big Al, as he was known to many, was one-of-a-kind. After retirement, his hobby was to collect and create his own unique yard art, and he would often enlist the help of family and friends to complete the projects. If you visited Albert on a Saturday night, you would have to watch Molly B's Polka Show (or Gunsmoke). He deeply loved his family, especially his grandchildren, to whom he would affectionately assign special nicknames. Albert was a great man who will be missed by many. Open visitation Monday 4 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10:30 a.m., all at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Neola. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Neola, followed by a luncheon at the St. Patrick Church Social Hall. Per family request, social distancing and masks are encouraged.