Albert Roenfeld, 89 of Mineola, Iowa passed away September 15, 2021 in Glenwood. Funeral service will be Wednesday September 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola, Iowa. Visitation will be Tuesday evening September 21, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Peterson Mortuary in Glenwood. Memorials may be directed to Oak Township Fire and Rescue. Peterson Mortuary is taking care of services.