Alfred Burkhart
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Missouri Valley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Alfred E. Burkhart, age 94, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away January 9, 2022 at Azria Health Longview N.H. in Missouri Valley. Alfred was born May 16, 1927 in Logan, Iowa to the late Paul and Minnia (Kohlmann) Burkhart. He graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1948 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Alfred was a heavy equipment operator for Tallman Excavating for many years. In addition to his parents, Alfred was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Law; brothers, Rex, Carl, Joseph, Harold and Bill; sisters, Inie McClannahan and Marjorie Layton. Alfred is survived by his step-daughter, Carol Roberts of Council Bluffs; brother, Henry Burkhart in Florida; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Saturday, 11 a.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A lunch will immediately follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Interment Calhoun Cemetery, rural Missouri Valley, Iowa. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Al for many years. He was a good friend to my Dad Leo and my Uncle Willie Toman. He worked with my Uncle Willie when he did excavation work with big catapillars.. He was very pleasant and could fix almost anything with a motor. He will be missed. Our sympathies to his family.
Cheryl Toman Sellers
Friend
January 13, 2022
IT was a long time ago but AL stayed with us at Shady Lane Ranch. He was a sweet and wonderful man. I will never forget the late night knock on the door with I have candy bars for you. I am sure he will be missed by many.
Maggie Nielsen
Friend
January 13, 2022
