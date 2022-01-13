Alfred E. Burkhart, age 94, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away January 9, 2022 at Azria Health Longview N.H. in Missouri Valley. Alfred was born May 16, 1927 in Logan, Iowa to the late Paul and Minnia (Kohlmann) Burkhart. He graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1948 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Alfred was a heavy equipment operator for Tallman Excavating for many years. In addition to his parents, Alfred was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Law; brothers, Rex, Carl, Joseph, Harold and Bill; sisters, Inie McClannahan and Marjorie Layton. Alfred is survived by his step-daughter, Carol Roberts of Council Bluffs; brother, Henry Burkhart in Florida; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Saturday, 11 a.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A lunch will immediately follow in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. Interment Calhoun Cemetery, rural Missouri Valley, Iowa. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 13, 2022.