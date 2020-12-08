Alfred Ray Messerli, 85, of Ottumwa, died at 1:19 p.m. December 4, 2020 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. He was born July 18, 1935 in Versailles, MO to Karl and Grace Dunnaway Messerli. He married Lillie Etta Shipley July 1, 1966. A 1954 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, he graduated from Parsons College and earned his master's degree +45 from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College. He taught a short time at Franklin Junior High School and for 38 years at Evans Middle School teaching health, history and science. He coached football and wrestling in his early years and spent 15 summers as a driver's education instructor. He was a member of Izaak Walton League, B.P.O. Elks Lodge #347 and a social member of O.B. Nelson Post #3 American Legion. He also enjoyed hunting, golfing and fishing. He was an Iowa Hawkeye fan, especially wrestling and football. Surviving is his wife, Lillie; four children, Kelly (Dennis) Reynolds of Maryville, IL, Brent (Teresa) Messerli of El Paso, TX, Pat (Julie) Messerli of Urbandale and Brett (Cheri) Messerli of Ottumwa; ten grandchildren, Bart (Teresa) Reynolds, Barry Reynolds, Skye (Haley) Messerli, Sheena (Nathan) Messerli-Lester, Kaila Messerli, Megan Messerli, Max Messerli, Jaxon Messerli, Ashlyn Wilkins-South and Shelby South; eleven great grandchildren, Jesianne, Delrae, Porter, Jaren, Silas, Mariska, Gage, Bella, Bailey, Hopper and Braylynn; four brothers, Paul, Larry, Ralph and Kenny Messerli. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Marc Sullivan; three brothers, Charles, Loyd and Bill Messerli; a sister, Mickey Dinkel. Limited open visitation for friends will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 9th at Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa. Online condolences may be left at www.rfh-ia.com
. Private graveside services will be held at Shaul Cemetery in Ottumwa with his brother-in-law, Rev. Tom Shipley officiating. For those not at the cemetery, you may watch the service at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 10th on the Reece Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 8, 2020.