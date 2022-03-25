Angela Fagan Smith of Missouri Valley, Iowa age 91 passed away March 23rd 2022. Angela was born in Missouri Valley in 1930, in a small hospital across from St. Patrick's church on the corner of seventh St. Angela attended country school until her high school years. Angela graduated in 1949 from Missouri Valley High school. Angela worked for the Nonpareil, New York Life, then started her life long career with Northwestern Bell telephone co, in Missouri Valley until transferring to US West in Omaha. Angela retired at the age of 55, with 25 years' service with QWEST in Omaha Ne. She loved to roller skate on Saturday night, there she met her husband Marlowe Lustgraaf. They married in 1951 and to this Union three children were born: Chris Nelsen, Marlin Lustgraaf, and Kevin Lustgraaf. In 1972 she married Glen Smith. She enjoyed fishing up in Minnesota, being with family and Grandchildren. Angela and Glen loved going to polka dances, crocheting, playing cards, roller skating, walking with friends and hunting mushrooms. Angela is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, one sister and her husbands Glen Smith and Marlowe Lustgraaf, son Kevin Lustgraaf, son in-law Mark Nelsen, granddaughter Stacy Larsen, and great granddaughter Hailee Larsen. She is survived by her children Chris Nelsen (Will Cleaver) of Warsaw Missouri, Marlin (Dianne) Lustgraaf of Missouri Valley, step children Perry Smith, Pat Smith, Laura Gumm of Kohler Wisconsin, and Joe Smith, many friends and relatives. Angela was a great mother, Grandmother and Aunt. She loved spending time with family and friends. She loved to joke with the nurses at the nursing home and always told them she loved them. Visitation: Friday evening 7 to 8:30 p.m., a wake service will be conducted at 8 p.m., at Hennessy Funeral Home Missouri Valley, Iowa. Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Patricks Catholic Church Missouri Valley, Iowa.