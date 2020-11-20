Anita L. Baker, age 64 of Council Bluffs passed away on Tuesday at CHI Mercy Hospital. Anita was born on April 15, 1956 in Council Bluffs to the late Joseph and Donna (Spacklin) Sausedo. Anita was preceded in death by her sister, Connie Runte. She is survived by husband, Melvin Baker; 2 daughters, Carla and Donald Dodge; Gloria and Chris Richards; 6 grandchildren, Dustin Baker; Christian Richards; Hayley Richards; Alicia Richards; Breanna Richards; Zãnta Dodge; 3 sisters, Gloria and Bob Shamblen; Donna "Sissy" and Tim Dinges; Judy Fannon all of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation with family on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Monday at 1 p.m., at the Funeral Home. Cremation to follow. Family will direct memorials.