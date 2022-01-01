Dear Mrs. Sefcik, you will be greatly missed! I loved being your student. You got to work with my son a little bit also, but he chose a different instrument to play instead. My son Stephen is now grown and has two children. He asked for my violin and I gave it to him. But the kids love the piano instead and they sing beautifully. You were a great inspiration to me growing up. You were a friend that I could easily talk with whenever even after graduation. Wish I could have those visits with you still. But I am looking up and looking forward to seeing you again in Heaven with Jesus some sweet day! Love you, Terry

Terry Harris Porter School January 2, 2022