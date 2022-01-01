Ann R. Sefcik, age 84, passed away December 30, 2021, at CHI-Mercy Hospital, in Council Bluffs. Ann was born October 2, 1937, in Sioux City, Iowa, to the late Dan and Mary Ellen Scully. She received her BA degree from Briar Cliff University and her master's degree from the University of South Dakota. Ann was an instrumental music instructor in the Council Bluffs Community Schools for 35 years. She has been married to husband, Audie, for 55 years; together they enjoyed traveling, golfing and spending time with friends. In addition to her parents, Ann is preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Scully; aunt, Mae Yellman. Survivors include her husband, Adolf "Audie" Sefcik, of Council Bluffs; brother-in-law, Dennis Sefcik, of Pocahontas, Iowa; sister-in-law, Mary Nieland, of Carroll, Iowa. Visitation with the family and Mass of Christian Burial, was held at St. Peters Catholic Church, in Council Bluffs, on January 4, 2022, followed by a graveside service, in Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7, 2022.