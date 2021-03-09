Anna Margaret ( Lainson) McPartland passed away peacefully at her home in Bloomington, Minnesota on January 28, 2021, at the age of 91. Anna was born on March 27, 1929, to Frederick and Anna (Wheeler) Lainson in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Anna enjoyed her childhood in the "big house" on Canning Street in Council Bluffs with her brothers Fred, Harry, and George. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1946 and attended Stephens College. She married Michael McPartland on October 21, 1950 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Council Bluffs. They made their home on Canning Street for 17 years, where Anna raised the family and Mike worked for the Railway Post Office. She always had time for her children and nieces and nephews who lived in the same neighborhood. In 1967 a transfer within the United States Postal Service brought the family to Sheldon, Iowa. Anna was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sheldon where she was a church organist for many years. She was a member of the Church Guild, Catholic Daughters and the Liturgy Committee. Anna also worked as a receptionist at Sheldon Community Memorial Hospital and Dr. Murphy's office. After Michael passed away in 1992, Anna moved to Bloomington, Minnesota, to be closer to family, where she lived for over 25 years. Anna loved her children and grandchildren very much and spent countless hours and trips attending their activities and performances. Anna was a voracious reader, loyal Jeopardy! viewer, New York Times Crossword puzzler, and never stopped discovering hobbies and learning new things. Anna was talented, spending time doing needlework, crocheting, sewing, and always finding a way to make the budget stretch to help raise her eight children. She was in love with England, the country of her ancestors, and took frequent trips there with family and friends. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Michael McPartland, her father, Frederick Lainson, mother Anna (Wheeler) Lainson, brothers George and Harry, and in-laws Vernelle Lainson, Jean (McPartland) Lainson, Barb Lainson, Betty McPartland, James McPartland, John McPartland, James McClanahan as well as a niece, Jeane Lainson. Anna is survived by her eight children; Michael Jr. (Deborah) of Bloomington, Minnesota, Timothy (Susan) of Le Sueur, Minnesota, John (Cathleen) of Cumming, Iowa, Phyllis (John) Teager of Tucson, Arizona, Teresa (Tim) Wiegand of South Bend, Indiana, Christopher (Ann) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Kelly (Cari) of Ames, Iowa, James (Heidi) of Boone, Iowa, and a brother Frederick Lainson as well as sisters-in-law Jan McPartland, Mary McClanahan and Karen McPartland. Anna is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will be interred at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Sheldon, Iowa later this year. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or Hospice.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 9, 2021.