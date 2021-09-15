Arlene Hand, age 97, entered into rest on September 12, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born July 27, 1924 to Clyde and Helen Obrecht. Arlene attended and graduated from Missouri Valley High School. On April 8, 1944 she was joined in union to Orrin "Sparky" Hand. She worked for many years as the office manager for Dr. Dewey and after retiring she then worked as a senior companion for Connections until the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son James Hand, four sisters and three brothers. Arlene is survived by her son John (Sally) Hand; brothers Robert, Gaylord "Gig", and Keith "Doc" Obrecht; 3 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, September 16, 2021. A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, September, 17, 2021. Burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Missouri Valley. The family will direct memorials.