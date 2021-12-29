Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Arlene Waddell
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Arlene Cora Waddell 89 years old June 12, 1932 December 7, 2021 Arlene passed away peacefully December 7th 2021 at home in Surprise, Arizona due to complications of Alzheimer's. Arlene was born June 12, 1932 to John and Viola Joustra in Alcester, South Dakota and later moved to Middleville, Michigan where she met and married Richard Waddell. Arlene was an LPN and loved being a nurse. She also worked in day care for 15 + years. Arlene loved to play the piano especially gospel music, and she loved to sit outside in the sun. In addition to her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her step mother, Gertrude Joustra; husband, Richard; daughter, Brenda Turpen; son's Steve and Danny Waddell; sisters, Jerrine Keech, Cleo Winquist; brothers, Clifford and Delbert Joustra. Arlene is survived by her son, Scott Waddell (Kathy) of Surprise, AZ; grandchildren, Stephanie Utterback (Ronnie), Jennifer Wiggins, Wayne Turpen, Bruce Turpen (Stephanie), Daniel Waddell (Julia), Matt Waddell (Brynn), Nathan Waddell, Tambra Kucinsky (David), Jacob Waddell, sister Jeanita Randall; brother Jack Joustra; 19 great- grandchildren and 9 great -great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation and funeral service, Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503. Luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Donations can be made in Arlene's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
