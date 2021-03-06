Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Barbara Brown
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine
Glenwood, IA
Barbara Brown, 92 of Tabor, IA, passed away at the Tabor Manor on February 23, 2021. She is survived by sons, Howard Brown and girlfriend Darcy Good of Council Bluffs, and Russell Brown of Rapid City, SD. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Malvern followed by burial in the Hastings, IA Cemetery. Visitation will be two hour prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
