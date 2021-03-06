Barbara Brown, 92 of Tabor, IA, passed away at the Tabor Manor on February 23, 2021. She is survived by sons, Howard Brown and girlfriend Darcy Good of Council Bluffs, and Russell Brown of Rapid City, SD. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Malvern followed by burial in the Hastings, IA Cemetery. Visitation will be two hour prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Family will direct memorials.