Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Plambeck
FUNERAL HOME
Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel
1304 9Th St
Harlan, IA
Barbara "Cookie" Plambeck, 73, of Persia, Iowa died on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portsmouth, IA. Wake Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portsmouth, Iowa. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Portsmouth, IA. She is survived by her husband Bill "Bid" Plambeck of Persia, IA; children Tanya Plambeck of Neola, IA; Stacy Thomas of Neola, IA; grandchildren Austin, Noah, Ryan, Abbie, Jake, Maggie, Evan; great grandchildren Payton, Brecken "Lil Bid"; siblings Wanda (Rodger) Larson of Carv er, MN; Kathy (Mark) Stevens of Persia, IA; Denise (Mike) Wilson of Ankeny, IA; Mari (Craig) Olsen of Rosemount, MN.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Portsmouth, IA
Sep
8
Wake
7:00p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Portsmouth, IA
Sep
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Portsmouth, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.