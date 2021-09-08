Barbara "Cookie" Plambeck, 73, of Persia, Iowa died on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portsmouth, IA. Wake Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portsmouth, Iowa. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Portsmouth, IA. She is survived by her husband Bill "Bid" Plambeck of Persia, IA; children Tanya Plambeck of Neola, IA; Stacy Thomas of Neola, IA; grandchildren Austin, Noah, Ryan, Abbie, Jake, Maggie, Evan; great grandchildren Payton, Brecken "Lil Bid"; siblings Wanda (Rodger) Larson of Carv er, MN; Kathy (Mark) Stevens of Persia, IA; Denise (Mike) Wilson of Ankeny, IA; Mari (Craig) Olsen of Rosemount, MN.