Barbara Senter
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Barbara Senter, age 89, passed away December 12, 2020. She was born July 6, 1931 to the late Amos and Laura (Strayer) Schumann. Barbara is survived by daughters, Laurie Senter, Valli Salvo (Ron Barr); sons, Alan Senter, Brian Senter; brother, Wayne (Marilyn) Schumann; sister, Frances Riggs; grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other friends and family. Open Visitation without family present will be held from 9 to 5 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Memorials are suggested to Elm Crest, Harlan, IA.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with "Boots" for 10 years in a law office. She was a great secretary simultaneously doing work for three lawyers. She was a very nice lady and will be missed. Condolences to her family.
Mark
December 15, 2020
Great lady
Michael
December 15, 2020
