Barbara Senter, age 89, passed away December 12, 2020. She was born July 6, 1931 to the late Amos and Laura (Strayer) Schumann. Barbara is survived by daughters, Laurie Senter, Valli Salvo (Ron Barr); sons, Alan Senter, Brian Senter; brother, Wayne (Marilyn) Schumann; sister, Frances Riggs; grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other friends and family. Open Visitation without family present will be held from 9 to 5 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Memorials are suggested to Elm Crest, Harlan, IA.