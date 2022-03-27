Menu
Barbara Taylor
Barbara Elaine Taylor, age 82, passed away on February 8, 2022 in Sparks, Nevada. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on June 26, 1939 to the late Clarence and Lola (Wroth) Anderson. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1957 and after her marriage to George Taylor moved to California, retiring from United Technology in San Jose, California. In addition to her parents Barbara is preceded in death by sisters Margaret Doner and Gloria Anderson of Council Bluffs, and brother Donald Williams of San Antonio, Texas, and brother in law Gary Peterson of Council Bluffs. Barbara is survived by husband of 63 years, George Taylor, daughter Colleen Burroughs (Gary) and granddaughter Mikala Burroughs of Reno, Nevada, sister Ella Peterson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, nieces and nephews. Barbara was dearly loved by her family and will be deeply missed.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 27, 2022.
